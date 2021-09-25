Kutztown 37, No. 10 Shepherd 29
Kutztown upset nationally-ranked Shepherd on Saturday afternoon in the PSAC East opener for the Golden Bears. KU's Eric Nickel recorded 250 passing yards and three total touchdowns. Antuan Lloyd returned a blocked field goal attempt 87-yards for a touchdown for Kutztown.
The Golden Bears led by 10 at halftime and held on for the road victory. Kutztown is set to return home next Saturday to host East Stroudsburg.
No. 24 Muhlenberg 23, McDaniel 0
Nationally-ranked Muhlenberg cruised to a shutout road win to move to 3-1 after suffering its first loss of the season. The Mules scored 10 points in the opening half and tacked on 13 in the third quarter to seal the victory.
Muhlenberg quarterback Michael Hnatkowsky finished with three touchdown passes, with two of them going to Michael Feaster. McDaniel was held to just 183 total yards of offense.
The Mules are scheduled to visit Gettysburg next week.
Wilkes 23, Alvernia 0
Alvernia was held scoreless in a road loss at Wilkes on Saturday afternoon. The Golden Wolves drop to 0-4 with Saturday's setback.
Wilkes held a 3-0 lead at halftime, but scored 20 points in the third quarter to pull away and earn the win. Alvernia committed five turnovers, including four interceptions.
The Golden Wolves are scheduled to visit King's College next Saturday.