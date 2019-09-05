KU opens 2019 season against Assumption

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The 2019 season is set to begin on Saturday for the Kutztown University football team when its hosts Assumption at Andre Reed Stadium. The Golden Bears are looking to have another strong season like they enjoyed in 2018, when they went 9-2.

Assumption has had six straight winning seasons and averaged 37 points per game last year, but KU beat them in the season opener a year ago. The Golden Bears' offense is always a threat to put up big numbers and this year looks to be no different.

Kick-off is set for 12:05 p.m. on Saturday.