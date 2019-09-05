Sports

KU opens 2019 season against Assumption

By:

Posted: Sep 05, 2019 06:30 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 06:30 PM EDT

KU opens 2019 season against Assumption

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The 2019 season is set to begin on Saturday for the Kutztown University football team when its hosts Assumption at Andre Reed Stadium. The Golden Bears are looking to have another strong season like they enjoyed in 2018, when they went 9-2.

Assumption has had six straight winning seasons and averaged 37 points per game last year, but KU beat them in the season opener a year ago. The Golden Bears' offense is always a threat to put up big numbers and this year looks to be no different.

Kick-off is set for 12:05 p.m. on Saturday.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Trenton takes Game 2 over Reading

Trenton takes Game 2 over Reading

Nazareth returns home, takes on Central Catholic

Nazareth returns home, takes on Central Catholic

Muhlenberg football opens 2019 season at home on Saturday

Muhlenberg football opens 2019 season at home on Saturday

Southern Lehigh blanks Palisades

Southern Lehigh blanks Palisades

Wilson wins 5-0 over Reading High

Wilson wins 5-0 over Reading High

Eagles ready for season opener

Eagles ready for season opener

KU opens 2019 season against Assumption

KU opens 2019 season against Assumption

Moravian visits King's for opener

Moravian visits King's for opener

Ervin's 11th-inning homer lifts Reds over Phillies 4-3

Ervin's 11th-inning homer lifts Reds over Phillies 4-3

Moravian Academy downs Wilson

Moravian Academy downs Wilson