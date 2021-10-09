Kutztown 34, Bloomsburg 7
Kutztown cruised to a 34-7 road win over Bloomsburg on Saturday afternoon to move to 5-1 this season. KU QB Eric Nickel finished with two passing touchdowns and one rushing score in the win. Additionally, Jordan Davis and Darryl Davis-McNeil each had a rushing touchdown as well.
KU is 3-0 in PSAC East play and now has sole possession of first place in the division. The Golden Bears host Shippensburg next Saturday.
Wilkes 31, Albright 28
The Lions saw a double-digit lead disappear twice as Wilkes scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to earn the 31-28 win over Albright. It was the third straight setback for the Lions.
Wilkes amassed 435 yards of total offense included 233 rushing yards. Albright QB Todd Shelley finished with 241 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.
Albright is set to visit King's next Saturday.
Widener 37, Alvernia 7
Widener jumped out to a 20-7 halftime lead and cruised to the win over the Golden Wolves on Saturday afternoon in Reading. The loss dropped Alvernia to 0-6 this season.
Alvernia was limited to just 100 yards of total offense with its lone score being a five-yard rush by Kevin Washington.
Widener finished with 509 yards of total offense, including 344 passing yards.
Alvernia is set to visit Lebanon Vally next week.