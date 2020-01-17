KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown makes the trip to West Chester on Saturday to face the nationally-ranked Golden Rams men's basketball team in the afternoon. The trip is a bit of a homecoming for KU head coach Bernie Driscoll.
The Golden Bears' leader was the top assistant for West Chester for 13 seasons before he left to take over the program at KU. He always looks forward to bringing his team to Hollinger Fieldhouse and trying to earn a win over his former squad.
West Chester is 14-2 overall this season. The game is set for a 3 p.m. start.