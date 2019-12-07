KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown women's basketball team picked up a 58-50 win over Gannon on Saturday afternoon at Keystone Arena in a PSAC contest. The Golden Bears shot 47% from the floor, a season-high mark, to earn the victory and improved to 4-4 overall and 2-1 in conference play.
The KU defense also helped secure the home win as it held Gannon to just three points, all of which came via free throws, in the third quarter.
Kutztown senior Karen Lapkiewicz led the team with a season-high 14 points. Casey Remolde chipped in 11 points as well.
The Golden Bears return to the court on Dec. 14 when it hosts Georgian Court in a non-conference game at 4 p.m.