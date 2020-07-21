KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown University soccer team won't play any games this year and that gives KU head coach Erik Burstein something he hasn't had his entire coaching career, quality time at home with his family.
"For me it's been a really good way for me to connect with my wife, with my kids," Burstein said. "When you're coaching at the college level, it's so much more than just coaching. You're taking care of your players like they're family."
The PSAC earlier this month postponed all athletic events until the end of 2020, with hopes to play all fall sports in the spring 2021 semester, including women's soccer. In the meantime, Burstein is planning on how he'll be able to get training with his players in the fall semester, if they will be able to, in some capacity.
According to the long-time leader of the KU program, Burstein said his returning players are eager and focused on success for their next season, whenever that comes.