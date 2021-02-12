KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown University softball team should be a contender for the PSAC East title in 2021. The Lady Golden Bears enter the season ranked second in the preseason poll behind nationally ranked West Chester.
Kutztown received three first place votes in the preseason poll to the Golden Rams six, the Rams currently ranked 23rd nationally as well.
The Lady Golden Bears will throw the first pitch of the 2021 season on March 5th against Millersville at home. They will not take on West Chester until late April.