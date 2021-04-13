KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown defeated Wilmington 9-2 in a non-league softball game on Tuesday afternoon at Kutztown University. The game was the first of two in a doubleheader in Berks County.
Wilmington took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but then the Golden Bears tied the game up in the home half of the opening frame. In the third, KU took a 4-1 lead thanks to Brianna Hughes, who hit a three-run home run.
Hughes finished with three home runs in the game and drove in five runs.
Kutztown built on that lead to earn the home win.