KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown University swept Lock Haven in a basketball doubleheader on Monday night at Keystone Arena. The women's team earned a 66-54 win over the Bald Eagles and the KU men's team notched a 77-73 triumph over the PSAC East foe.
Rylee Derr tied a season-high total with 24 points to help the Golden Bears earn the win. KU outscored Lock Haven 24-11 in the fourth quarter.
In the men's contest, Wesley Butler had a game-high 21 points in the winning effort.
Kutztown visits Millersville on Wednesday for their next game.