KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown defeated Chestnut Hill 8-4 on Wednesday afternoon in a non-league baseball game. The win was the eighth of the season for the Golden Bears.
KU led 8-1 through six innings before Chestnut Hill plated four runs in the final few innings to avoid the shutout. The Golden Bears rallied for seven runs in the fourth frame to break the game open.
Kutztown held Chestnut Hill to just five hits in the victory.
The team is now set to face Bloomsburg in a PSAC doubleheader on March 20.