KUTZTOWN, Pa. - A late three-pointer by Kutztown's Kyree Generett forced overtime and then the Golden Bears triumphed in the extra period to earn the 92-82 win over Gannon in a PSAC men's basketball game inside Keystone Arena on Saturday afternoon. The Golden Bears improved to 4-4 overall with the home win.
KU freshman and Reading High product Wesley Butler scored a career-high 26 points to help lead the team to victory. Butler scored the first five points in overtime to give the Golden Bears a lead they would never let go of as they outscored the Golden Knights 15-5 in the extra period.
Tarojae Brake recorded 19 points for Kutztown as well.
The Golden Bears take to the floor next on Dec. 14 when they visit Wilmington (Del.) in a non-conference game.