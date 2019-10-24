KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The PSAC released their preseason men's and women's basketball polls on Thursday ahead of the 2019-20 season. The Kutztown University women's basketball team was picked as the favorite in the eastern division while the KU men's team was picked fifth in the division.
The women's team won a share of the eastern division title a year ago and returns three starters from that team. The men also return three starters, but lost Anthony Lee, the program's fourth all-time leading scorer.
The teams hit the floor for exhibition games next month.