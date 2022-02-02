KUTZTOWN, Pa. - A doubleheader of hoops in Kutztown on Wednesday night. The men and women split the two games against East Stroudsburg, the No.24 Lady Golden Bears picking up the win.
In the women's game, the Golden Bears keep things rolling for their third win in a row over the Warriors, 54-36.
The Golden Bears would go on a 21-2 run in the second half to open this one up. Abbey Hearn scoring a game 11 points in the win, Zara Zerman finishing close behind with 10 points.
The KU women improve to 13-4, 11-2 in PSAC play.
On the mens side, the visiting Warriors went on a late 15-0 run to erase the Golden Bears lead and pick up the win, 84-77.
Carlos Pepin led all scorers with 26 points in the win, Marc Rodriguez also in double figures with 13. For the Golden Bears, Jalen Bryant finished with 21 points.
ESU improves to 13-6, 11-4 in PSAC play maintaining their spot in a second place tie.