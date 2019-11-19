PHILADELPHIA - Tuesday night's doubleheader was a historic one at Jefferson. Their men's head coach Herb Magee earned his 1,100 career win with his team's victory of Kutztown and Rylee Derr of the KU women's basketball team eclipsed 1,000 career points in the Golden Bears' triumph over Jefferson.
Jefferson topped KU 98-79 in the men's game while Kutztown won the women's contest 65-61. That is the first victory of the 2019 season for the KU women's basketball team.
Magee's milestone made him just the second coach in college basketball history to reach that mark. The first was Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski.
Derr became the 17th player in program history to score 1,000 points in her career. She had a game-high 22 in Tuesday night's win.