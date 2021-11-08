KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown University women's soccer team enters the PSAC tournament coming off the second East Division title in program history. Their first division title since 2004.
The Golden Bears are currently ranked third in the national poll, finishing with a 17-1 mark. They set a new program record with 15 of those wins coming in conference play.
This squad is clicking coming into the conference tournament, winners of seven straight down the stretch.
There closeness off the pitch, turning into results on it. Several Golden Bears players pointing to the chemistry they have built with each other during non game and practice activities.
The Golden Bears open up their tournament against Millersville on Tuesday.