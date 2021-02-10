EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette Lady Leopards going for the season sweep of Loyola on Wednesday night. Lafayette riding a career night from Natalie Kucowski to the 76-69 win.
A close first half found the Lady Leopards up by just four after the first quarter and three at the halfway point. Second half, a different story as the Lady Leopards pushed their lead to 12 after three quarters of play.
Kucowski helping the Lady Leopards push their lead in the second half with her team, game, and career high 36 points. Her performance was two points shy of tying a school record.