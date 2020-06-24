LONG POND, Pa. - NASCAR makes its way to the Tricky Triangle, Pocono Raceway, for what is going to be a jam packed weekend on the track with five races.
Two of those five races are Cup races with one on Saturday and the other Sunday, every race over the weekend will be to an empty grandstand. Even with Pennsylvania moving in the positive direction of reopening, no fans are allowed to attend major sporting events.
Kurt Busch is familiar with victory lane at the Tricky Triangle, but knows back-to-back races will present it's own challenges this weekend. Busch will also miss out on sharing these races with the fans.