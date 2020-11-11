KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown University announced earlier on Wednesday that they will be forgoing the mandated Fall and Winter sports seasons for 2020-21. This announcement coming after the PSAC board of directors voted to cancel Fall sports earlier in the day.
One of the many sports affected by this decision, men's basketball head coach Bernie Driscoll feels for his squad, especially the seniors. Driscoll understands the reasoning behind this decision, and respects the universities choice to opt-out.
The Spring sports season is to be pursued by the athletic department, hopeful those student-athletes don't miss out on another season. Driscoll wants the school to be, "at the forefront in making a good decision."