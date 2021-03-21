BLOOMSBURG, Pa. - Kutztown University softball coach Judy Lawes reached 1,000 career wins during the Golden Bears' sweep of Bloomsburg in a PSAC doubleheader on Sunday afternoon. KU posted a 12-1 win in the first game and 3-0 victory in the second contest of the twinbill.
Lawes became the 14th coach in NCAA Division II history and the 39th in all of NCAA softball to eclipse 1,000 career wins. She amassed a 1,001-567-2 victory during her 34 year coaching career.
Sunday's victories also pushed Kutztown's win streak to six games this season. The Golden Bears boast a 9-3 overall record and a 8-2 mark in the PSAC.
Kutztown's offense ensure Lawes reached her milestone mark in the first game on Sunday. KU plated 10 runs in the first four frames of play and then went on for the 12-1 victory.
The Golden Bears will look to extent their win streak and earn more career victories for Lawes during a non-conference doubleheader against Nyack on Tuesday.