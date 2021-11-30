KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown opens up conference play this week, when seventh ranked IUP comes to Keystone Arena on Friday night. The Golden Bears finding their stride recently, with back-to-back wins.
Kutztown most recently beating Goldy-Beacon.
A younger squad, the Golden Bears have one key veteran back to help lead the charge. Grad student, Moe Williams has played a pivotal role for the Golden Bears to start the season.
Williams, happy to be back on the court and contributing for his squad. He was sidelined with a season long injury in 2019-20 and miss last season as the team opted out due to COVID-19.
In their most recent win, Williams finished with a double-double.