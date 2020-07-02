EASTON, Pa. - The part of Jordan Kutler's wrestling career as a competitor came to an early end a few months ago due to COVID-19. Now the former All-American for Lehigh is starting the next chapter of his wrestling career as the first-ever head coach of the Easton girls' wrestling team.
Earlier this year Kutler was one of the highest-ranked wrestlers in his weight class in the country. His bid for a national title though was stopped when coronavirus forced the cancellation of the winter sports championships by the NCAA. Kutler moved on to his career field and added a new job, head wrestling coach, when Easton officials announced his hiring to lead a new program.
Kutler was disappointed to see his days competing come to a close, but he is eager to build and grow this new program at Easton, just one of four girls' wrestling programs in the PIAA.