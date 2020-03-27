BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Jordan Kutler was on a path that would have likely led him to the national championship this year, but the Lehigh wrestler saw that dream end when the NCAA canceled the winter sports championships. Now the fifth-year grappler is uncertain as to what his future holds in collegiate wrestling.
The Mountain Hawk was 21-1 in the 2019-20 season and his only loss came against the top ranked wrestler, Mark Hall, who he may have faced again with the national title on the line. He won his final 14 bouts of the season and felt he was in the right place to have a strong showing at nationals.
Then the news came down about the cancellation of the national championships and the plan change. Now Kutler is uncertain as to if he will wrestler again for Lehigh. The NCAA has yet to decide if they will offer another year of eligibility for winter sports athletes, but Kutler also has a nice job lined up as well.
For now, he is weighing his options and awaiting the NCAA's decision.