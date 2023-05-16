LYONS, Pa. - Berks County softball championships taking to the field in Lyons. Kutztown and Berks Catholic earning their places in the upcoming county title game.
First game of the day, the Cougars would use a first inning rally to knock off Governor Mifflin, 3-0.
Makayla Drey doing her part in the Cougars opening inning rally with a ground out RBI. One of the three Cougars runs that were scored without a hit being recorded, a pair of errors also aiding them.
The nightcap saw the Saints take out Hamburg in extra innings, 5-3.
The Red Hawks would jump out to the early lead, Annabelle Kennedy with an RBI liner to left, 2-0 through the first inning. They would hold a 3-2 lead heading into the seventh.
Danielle Hayward would tie things up in the top of the seventh with a RBI single up the middle. In the ninth, Maril Emrich would hit a sac-fly to right to drive in the go-ahead run. They'd tack on one more to put the game away.
The upcoming county title pits the six-seed versus the four-seed.