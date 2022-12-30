KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown playing host to California University of Pennsylvania in mens and womens doubleheader. The two programs splitting the Friday afternoon affair.
In the men's game, the Golden Bears would outlast Cal, 92-82 to close out the 2022 portion of the schedule with a win. Turning things around heading into the new year.
Jalen Bryant putting his mark on the win for the Golden Bears with 28 points to led all scorers in the game. Robert Tucker coming up one rebound shy of a double-double in the win, 18 points and nine rebounds.
The Kutztown men are 4-6 entering the 2023 part of their schedule.
In the women's game, it was the Lady Vulcans with narrow, 48-47 win over the Golden Bears.
a 17-3 rally in the fourth quarter comes up one point short for the Golden Bears. Abbey Hearn doing her part in the effort with 21 points to led the KU offense. As a group they had three shots miss within the final 30 seconds that could've tied the game.
The Lady Golden Bears sit at 5-6 on the season. Both programs will head out to face Pitt-Johnstown next Wednesday.