FREDERICKSBURG, Pa. - The Kutztown baseball team added to its rich legacy on Thursday afternoon. The Cougars knocking off Halifax, 5-1 to capture the programs sixth District title.
Early-on the Cougars putting their mark on this one, holding a 2-0 lead through two innings of play. Bryce Schafer in the top of the third rips a solo shot to add to the Cougars lead, 3-0.
Top of the sixth, Colin Hamm with a bloop RBI single to left to bring the fourth run across. They'd one more on a bases loaded walk in the seventh.
On the mound, it was Schafer tossing a complete game allowing just the one run while striking out five Halifax batters in the win.