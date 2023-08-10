The PSAC announced its preseason football polls on Thursday afternoon. Focusing on the East, Kutztown and East Stroudsburg entered the poll within the top-5.
The Golden Bears received a pair of first place votes, but came in behind Shepherd at number two in the poll.
A top defense a season ago should be at the top again in 2023, with plenty of returning talent. The Golden Bears will look to compete with Shepherd again for the top team in the East.
Behind the Golden Bears are the Warriors, coming in at number four. At the top, it's Shepherd for the third straight season.