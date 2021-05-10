KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown and West Chester resumed their PSAC semifinal on Monday afternoon, after inclement weather pushed the games past the weekend. The Golden Rams split the Monday doubleheader to advance to the finals.
Kutztown cruised to victory in game two of the series, picking up a 10-2 win in six innings. The Golden Bears scored in all but the third and fourth innings, and shut down the Rams bats after two runs in the first.
Alyssa Donato drove in three of the Golden Bears runs with an impressive 3-for-4 hitting performance. On the mound, Amber Brugger struck out five over six innings in the win.
The decisive game three of the series belonged to the visitors. After a back and forth first two innings, the Golden Rams put up three runs in the fourth en route to the 6-3 win.
Amber Brugger got the start again for the Golden Bears in game three, only giving up two earned runs, but was on the mound for all six that scored. The run support came from Jenna Lipowski, two RBIs, and Brianna Hughes who brought the other run home.
Kutztown comes up one win shy of a PSAC finals appearance.