KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown University women's soccer opening up PSAC play at home on Wednesday night. The Golden Bears picking up where they left off a season ago with a 3-0 win over Shepherd University.
Three different Golden Bears found the back of the net in the win. Kyle Argen and Emma Fuegal giving the Golden Bears a 2-0 lead in the first half, with goals ten minutes apart.
In the second half, it was Caroline Mcdonald with the dagger third goal of the match.
Kutztown improves to 2-0 overall in the early going, 1-0 in PSAC play.