KUTZTOWN, Pa. - On the diamond in the college ranks, Kutztown and East Stroudsburg locked into a tight race in the PSAC East. The Golden Bears taking this one at home, 4-2.
Bottom of the third, the Golden Bears looked to break this one open putting up three runs. Jason Wolff would line a triple to right, setting up a Joey Pettinelli sac-fly for the first run of the game.
Antonio Rossillo would launch a two-run home run later in the inning for the, 3-0 lead.
Enusing inning, the Golden Bears continuing to pull away from the Warriors. Dominic Proietto with an RBI single to drive in the fourth run of the game. They would hang on for the win from there.
Kutztown improves to 25-25, 11-8 while East Stroudsburg takes a step back at 31-10, 12-7.
Both teams will play again on Friday in Stroudsburg.