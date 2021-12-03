KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown men's and women's hosting both the nationally ranked IUP basketball teams in Keystone Hall on Friday night. Both IUP teams would remain undefeated on the season.
In the men's game, the Golden Bears held a 33-32 advantage at the half before the Crimson Hawks would take control in the second half for the 86-73 win.
Moe Williams led the Golden Bears in scoring with 18 points.
On the women's side, same story, the Golden Bears with a halftime lead before the Crimson Hawks make their run in the second half for the 68-53 lead.
Rylee Derr paced the Golden Bears with 23 points in the effort, helping her squad maintain a first half lead. Once the Crimson Hawks took a 32-30 lead in the second half, they never gave the lead back.