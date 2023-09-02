WORCESTER, Mass. - Donny Blaine connected with Kurtis Ravenel Jr. on a pair of long scoring passes but it wasn't enough as Kutztown dropped their opener at No. 23 Assumption 31-20 on Saturday at Kelly Stadium.
The second Blaine to Ravenel Jr. connection pulled the Golden Bears to within 24-20 in the third quarter. The hosts capped off a 12-play, 46 yard scoring drive for an insurance score midway through the fourth quarter.
Ravenel Jr. finished with 217 yards on seven catches - the third most single-game receiving yards in program history. Kutztown will play at California (Pa.) on September 9.