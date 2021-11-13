KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown men's basketball team dropped their second straight game to start the season. The Golden Bears falling to Lincoln, 82-74.
A close game throughout, the Golden Bears only trailed by four at the half, they were outscored by four points in each half in the loss.
Moe Williams led the way offensively for the Golden Bears with 21 points, he also added nine rebounds. Kyree Generett and Evan-Eric Longino finished 13 apiece in the effort.
Kutztown hits the hardwood tomorrow, hosting Elizabeth City State.