KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Junior pitcher Jake Skrocki hurled a complete game to lead Kutztown to a 2-1 victory over Mansfield on Friday at North Campus Field.
It was the fourth straight win for the Golden Bears (21-12) who got RBIs from Mitchell Peers and a go-ahead sacrifice fly from Dominic Proietto in the fourth inning.
Skrocki improved to 6-2 on the campaign and had to navigate around alot of traffic as the Mountaineers had baserunners in every inning.
Kutztown is scheduled to face Mansfield in a road doubleheader on Saturday afternoon.