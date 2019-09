KUTZTOWN, Pa. - After a commanding 54-16 win in their season opener last week, the Kutztown University Golden Bears are feeling confident heading into their second game of the season. KU beat Assumption at home to kickoff the 2019 campaign.

Collin DiGalbo led the way for KU with six total touchdowns.

Kutztown faces California (Pa.) on Saturday afternoon. The Vulcans return several key players.