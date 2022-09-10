KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown football team bounced back from a disappointing loss at Assumption to defeat 17th-ranked California (Pa.) 24-19 on Saturday afternoon at Andre Reed Stadium.
Trailing 13-7, the Golden Bears (1-1) scored 17 straight points to start the fourth quarter to take control of the game. Kutztown quarterback Donny Blaine had 153 yards passing and touchdown passes to Tyreek Husser and Jerome Kapp. Darryl Davis-McNeil rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown as well.
The Golden Bears will travel to Mercyhurst next Saturday to taken on the Lakers.