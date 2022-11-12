SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. - Kutztown quarterback Donny Blaine connected with Jerome Kapp on a 61-yard touchdown pass with just under six minutes remaining as the Golden Bears knocked of ninth-ranked Slippery Rock 23-21 on Saturday at Mihalik-Tompson Stadium.
It was the eighth catch of the day for Kapp, totalling 155 yards on the afternoon. Blaine finished with 256 yards passing and also threw a first quarter touchdown pass to Tyreek Husser. Darryl Davis-McNeil, who went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season, added a rushing touchdown for Kutztown (8-3).
Slippery Rock lost for the first time since early October and snapped a five-game winning streak.