KUTZTOWN, Pa. - High School football gets underway this weekend, but the local College teams will have to wait another week, which means Kutztown's PSAC title defense will start in starts in September when they open at Assumption.
Last season, Jim Clements guided the Golden Bears to an 11-2 record a Conference Championship and a trip to the NCAA Division 2 Elite Eight.
"We are trying to repeat from last year and go further in the national playoffs," said wide receiver Jerry Kapp. "There are some big shoes to fill, we lost some key players, but I think the guys that are here now are ready to step up."
Kutztown will begin their home slate with a PSAC contest against California (PA) on September 10.