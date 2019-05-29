Kutztown High claims district softball title

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. - A pair of District 3 softball title games took place at Millersville University on Tuesday with one Berks County team taking gold and the other settling for silver.

Kutztown High won the 3A championship over Delone Catholic. The Cougars held on for a 5-4 win to earn the district crown. The game was halted in the seventh due to weather and was resumed at 11 p.m. where Kutztown completed the win.

In the first game of the twinbill, Susquenita beat Brandywine Heights 7-2 to win the 2A title. It is the first lost in a District 3 final for Brandywine in program history. The team is now 9-1 all time.

Also, in the 5A semis Twin Valley upset top-seed Lampeter-Strasburg 10-6 in nine innings. The win moves the Raiders to the district final and gave Lampeter-Strasburg their first loss of the season.