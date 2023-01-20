KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown women's basketball hits the road for a showdown among top teams in the PSAC East. Shippensburg currently holding the top spot, with the Golden Bears in second.
The lady golden bears with their current win streak up to four games. This is a group that is relying on the fundamentals of the game for their success this season.
Looking to get the high percentage shots in the paint, cut down on turnovers and lock it in defensively.
The Raiders and Golden Bears hit the court in Shippensburg on Saturday.