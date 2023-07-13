ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Only one lone Berks County team in action on Thursday night at the Bash at the Beach. Kutztown representing the county proudly with a hard fought, 34-27 win over Jim Thorpe.
Both teams trading blows early on, the Olympians holding an slight 9-6 lead before the Cougars went on an 8-0 run, 14-9. Phoenix Kellog helping to put the Cougars in front in the first half.
In the second half, Colten Mathias would throw it down for the Cougars to help put the exclamation point on the win.
Catasauqua awaits Kutztown in the winner's bracket on Friday night, tip off set for 8:00 PM.