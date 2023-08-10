KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown football program continues to work toward taking steps forward. In 2022 the Cougars just barely missed out on the playoffs, something they haven't forgotten.
A solid core of players returns to the field for Larry Chester, and that near playoff miss a season ago have been their continued motivation. Chester has seen the drive from his squad this offseason leading up to now.
"Our goal is not Eastern Conference anymore. Our goal is districts. All the work we put in, everything we do is driving us to that goal."
Quarterback Colten Mathias remembering the exact percentage that kept the Cougars out of the playoffs last season.
"That number we were - .00989% - that's how close we were to playoffs. So we just continue, think of how close we were to making history for our school, and go from there."
The Cougars hopeful to get over that threshold and into the playoffs.