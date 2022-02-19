KUTZTOWN, Pa. - There were points-a-plenty at Keystone Arena on Saturday afternoon as the Kutztown men outlasted Mansfield 101-93 in a PSAC East matchup.
The Golden Bears seized control over a four-minute span midway through the second half as they used a 16-7 run to turn a one-point deficit into an eight point lead. The Mounties would never get closer than six points the rest of the way.
Kutztown (8-18, 5-15) placed five players in double figures led by Wesley Butler with 24 points. Evan-Eric Longino (20 points, 8 rebounds) and Robert Tucker (15 points, 11 rebounds) both added double-doubles as the Golden Bears snapped an eight-game losing skid.
The penultimate game of the regular season will be Wednesday as Kutztown hosts Bloomsburg.