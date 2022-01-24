KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown men's basketball team built a double-digit lead but had to hold off PSAC East-leading Shippensburg for a huge 69-68 victory at Keystone Arena.
After the Raiders' Jake Biss had tied the contest at 68-all on a jumper with five seconds remaining, Jalen Bryant was fouled with no time left on the clock and sank one of two free throws for the win.
Bryant scored 18 points and snared seven rebounds for Kutztown (7-10, 4-7). Akeem Taylor Jr. and Wesley Butler added 15 apiece. Rashon Johnson led all scorers with 20 points for the Raiders (12-5, 9-3).
It was the third win in four games for the Golden Bears with the only loss in that stretch an overtime setback to Shepherd. Kutztown travels to Mansfield on Wednesday for their next PSAC game.