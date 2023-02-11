The Kutztown men ended a length losing streak in impressive fashion as they trounced Lock Haven 98-71. Jalen Bryant and Robert Tucker combined for 53 points for the Golden Bears. They were just one of many winners in a solid day from the local Division 2 and 3 college basketball programs.
MUHLENBERG 81, F&M 67 - Dan Gaines scored a career high 35 points and also grabbed nine rebounds as the Mules won their third straight. Centennial Conference leading scorer Giovanni Rubino added 25.
ALVERNIA 97, LEBANON VALLEY 83 - The Golden Wolves placed four players in double figures to win their third straight. Malik Green had 20 points and eight rebounds, Jakob Kelly registered 20 points and 14 boards and Nigel Cook had 19 points and seven assists.
ALBRIGHT 76, STEVENSON 66 - The Lions rallied from a five-point halftime deficit to split the season series against Stevenson. Eric Chamberlain led the way with 19 points for Albright.
EAST STROUDSBURG 75, MILLERSVILLE 65 - The Warriors snapped Millersville's nine-game winning streak and moved into a second-place tie in the PSAC East. Carlos Pepin scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for ESU.
KUTZTOWN 98, LOCK HAVEN 61 - Jalen Bryant (28 points, 10 rebounds) and Robert Tucker (23/10) each had doubles-doubles as the Golden Bears snapped a nine-game losing streak.
JUNIATA 68, MORAVIAN 58 - The Greyhounds could not hold on to a halftime lead in a road loss. Marquis Ratcliff had 19 points and seven boards for Moravian.