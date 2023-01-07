KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Naia Pulliam scored 16 points off the bench in the second half to help rally the Kutztown women to a 73-57 win over West Chester on Saturday at Keystone Arena.
Zara Zerman led the Golden Bears (6-7, 4-3) with 19 points who trailed 27-26 at halftime. Kutztown plays at Millersville on Wednesday.
In the nightcap, all five starters scored in double figures for the West Chester men in a 72-57 victory over the Golden Bears.
Kyle McGee and Elijah Allen shared scoring honors with 16 points apiece for the Rams. Kyree Generett scored 12 as Kutztown (4-8, 4-3) dropped their second straight.