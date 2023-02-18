KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown men and women both earned PSAC victories on Saturday with a sweep against Mansfield at Keystone Arena.
In the opener, Casey Remolde scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help the women earn their 10th league win with a 71-49 win to complete a season sweep of the Mounties. Naia Pulliam added 15 points as the Golden Bears led wire-to-wire.
The Kutztown men avenged an earlier setback to Mansfield with a 81-69 victory. Jalen Bryant scored 22 points and Robert Tucker added 20 plus 14 rebounds as the Golden Bears won their fourth straight.
The teams play at Bloomsburg on Wednesday.