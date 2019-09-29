Kutztown, no. 9 Muhlenberg notch wins

69 News

Both Kutztown and no. 9 Muhlenberg won on Saturday afternoon, but in different fashions. The Golden Bears scored the game-winning touchdown in the final minute to beat Shepherd 34-27, but the Mules soared to a 42-5 win over Juniata.

The Golden Bears fell behind 14-0 to the Rams, but fought back. Then with just 14 seconds left Collin DiGalbo hit Tyler Borg in the endzone with the game-winning touchdown pass. KU improved to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in PSAC East play with the victory.

The Mules scored 14 points in the first quarter and rolled from there as the five points for Juniata came in the second quarter. Michael Hnatkowsky piloted Muhlenberg's offense as he passed for 235 yards and four touchdowns. The Mules improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play.

KU travels to Bloomsburg next Saturday to face the Huskies at 2 p.m. Muhlenberg visits Franklin & Marshall next Saturday at 1 p.m.