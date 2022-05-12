KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown opening up NCAA play early on Thursday. The top-seeded Golden Bears handling business against Fairmont State, 6-2.
Hannah Auvil drove in two-runs for the Golden Bears in the win, the opening run of the game in the first inning and later to push the lead to 4-1 in the second.
KU would continue to hold off Fairmont for the remainder of the game after that point, adding two more runs to their lead. The Golden Bears will play either Mercyhurst or West Virginia-Wesleyan on Friday morning.