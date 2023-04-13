OLEY, Pa. - Kutztown continuing to look the part of a defending champion on the season. The Cougars going on the road Thursday afternoon and cruising past Oley Valley, 15-3.
Top of the second inning the Cougars would begin to make their mark, Makayla Drey and Brianna Bauscher driving in the first two runs of the game.
The Cougars would tack on three more runs before the Lynx would try to claw their way back into this one. Bottom of the third, Tetje Williamson would drive one up the middle to plate two runs, cutting the deficit to three. They'd add one more to get within two, 5-3 heading into the fourth inning.
For the Lynx, their scoring would be done, but the Cougars would just be getting started. The Cougars would add two more early on in the fourth inning and never look back.
Kutztown improves to, 6-3 overall while Oley Valley falls to, 3-5.