KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The BCIAA softball tournament begins this weekend, one of the teams with their eyes on the title, Kutztown. The Cougars holding the four-seed entering play.
A stellar season for the Cougars, going undefeated in league play and posting a, 16-4 overall record on the year.
The core group for the Cougars having played together for many years leading up to this point. That bond on the field leading to plenty of confidence heading into this season and now the county tournament.
Kutztown will take on Exeter, the five-seed at 2:00 PM Saturday.